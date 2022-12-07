Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
GOC Of 101 Area Dead In Heart Attack

GOC Of 101 Area Dead In Heart Attack

Lt Gen K C Panchanathan, died due a heart attack iStock

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 3:49 pm

Lt Gen K C Panchanathan, the general officer commanding of 101 Area here has died due a heart attack, officials said on Wednesday. Panchanathan was 57.

According to Army officials, Lt Gen Pachanathan was rushed to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences here and died at around 8:30 pm Tuesday night. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condoled the death of the Defence officer.         

"The very jovial and energetic Lt Gen K C Panchanathan, GOC 101 Area left for his heavenly abode last night. Deeply saddened by his untimely demise. He would often visit me with suggestions on how @easterncomd can strengthen their relationship with the people of the NE," he tweeted. The officer had served the Indian Army in various capacity before taking charge of the 101 Army base here, the Army officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

National GOC Dead Heart Attack General Officer Lt Gen Pachanathan
