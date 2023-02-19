Development Of Tribal Areas Among Rajasthan Govt's Top Priorities, Says CM Gehlot

The tribal community has an invaluable contribution in preserving India's ancient culture, civilisation and traditions and development of tribal areas is one of the Rajasthan government's top priorities, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

Addressing the Marwar Meena Samaj Mahasammelan at Chotila village in Sirohi district, Gehlot said the Rajasthan government has left no stone unturned to develop tribal-dominated districts such as Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur and Pratapgarh. Rajasthan has made all-round progress in every field, including education, medicine and administration, and the tribal society has had an equal share in the development, he said.

The Tribal Development Fund has also been raised to Rs 500 crore from Rs 100 crore, he said. "With this, along with employment-oriented activities, other works, including agriculture, education, social security, infrastructure, will be done," Gehlot added.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot said the Rajasthan government is committed to the overall development of tribal regions and the state Budget includes "many important gifts" for the area's overall development.

The Marwar Tribal Development Board has also been constituted for all-round development of Scheduled Tribes in Jodhpur division, said Gehlot. Tribal Area Development Minister Arjun Singh Bamnia said the board's formation had led to progress in the construction of hostels and infrastructure.