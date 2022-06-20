Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Apprehends Joint Drugs Controller Taking Rs 4-Lakh Bribe To Clear Biocon Subsidiary Product

With regard to inputs received about exchange of bribes, the CBI apprehended Joint Drugs Controller S. Eswara Reddy for allegedly receiving a Rs 4-lakh bribe to clear an underdevelopment product of Biocon Biologics.

CBI Apprehends Joint Drugs Controller Taking Rs 4-Lakh Bribe To Clear Biocon Subsidiary Product
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 9:51 pm

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The CBI on Monday apprehended Joint Drugs Controller S. Eswara Reddy for allegedly receiving a Rs 4-lakh bribe to clear 'Insulin Aspart', an underdevelopment product of Biocon Biologics, officials said.


After getting inputs about an exchange of bribe, a CBI team carried out a trap operation in which a middleman, who was giving bribe on behalf of Biocon Biologicals, a subsidiary of Kiran Majumder Shaw-led Biocon, was apprehended along with Reddy, they said.


It is alleged that Reddy had demanded a bribe of Rs 9 lakh to send a favourable report about a diabetes injection, they said.


Biocon spokesperson did not immediately reply to messages and phone calls made for comments.

Tags

National Insulin Apart CBI Trap Operation Bribe Favorable Report Diabetes Injection Biocoin Spokesperson Underdevelopment Project
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming