CBI Apprehends Joint Drugs Controller Taking Rs 4-Lakh Bribe To Clear Biocon Subsidiary Product

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The CBI on Monday apprehended Joint Drugs Controller S. Eswara Reddy for allegedly receiving a Rs 4-lakh bribe to clear 'Insulin Aspart', an underdevelopment product of Biocon Biologics, officials said.



After getting inputs about an exchange of bribe, a CBI team carried out a trap operation in which a middleman, who was giving bribe on behalf of Biocon Biologicals, a subsidiary of Kiran Majumder Shaw-led Biocon, was apprehended along with Reddy, they said.



It is alleged that Reddy had demanded a bribe of Rs 9 lakh to send a favourable report about a diabetes injection, they said.



Biocon spokesperson did not immediately reply to messages and phone calls made for comments.