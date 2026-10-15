BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Seeking ‘Bangladesh-like Anarchy’ For Regime Change

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari made the allegation at party headquarters in New Delhi
The charge was directed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his “entire ecosystem”
Bhandari linked the row to remarks attributed to AISA leader Neha Bora
The BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his “entire ecosystem” of trying to stir “Bangladesh-like anarchy” in India to drive a “regime change” and capture power at the Centre. The party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari made the charge at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Bhandari linked the allegation to remarks he said were made by All India Students’ Association leader Neha Bora and to her presence at Gandhi’s recent protest march. There was no immediate response from the Congress or Bora.
“Neha Bora said in an interview that she is inspired by the Bangladesh ‘andolan’ (movement) and that what happened in Bangladesh should happen in India as well. These are Neha Bora’s words but Rahul Gandhi’s view,” Bhandari told PTI.
He told PTI, “They want a Bangladesh-like Gen Z movement in India and that their goal is regime change.”
“This is not political resistance; this is an anarchic march and an anarchic revolt. Their goal is regime change,” Bhandari told PTI.
“There is a series of patterns which shows that the objective of Rahul Gandhi is not democratic resistance, but appropriation and legitimisation of anarchy. It is (the Congress’) fight against the Indian state and Indian democracy,” he told PTI.
Bhandari also alleged that Gandhi wanted to bring his “family” back to power through such a “conspiracy” because the Congress could not do it through democratic means under his leadership.