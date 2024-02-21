8 Killed In Massive Road Accident In Bihar's Lakhisarai

Eight people have died and several injured in a massive road accident in Bihar's Lakhisarai on Wednesday. The accident reportedly took place when an autorickshaw hit another vehicle.
There were about 14 people in the autorickshaw when it was hit by the truck, an NDTV report said, adding that eight people died on the spot and six have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police said condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.
In another accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bignor, three people lost their lives when a truck driver lost control over the vehicle and overturned on a bio-medical water vehicle on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Circle officer (city) Sangram Singh said the incident occurred in Kotwali police station area around 11.30 am on Tuesday. The seriously injured occupants of the bio-medical waste vehicle were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, police said.
Advertisement
The deceased were identified as Dinesh Sharma (36), Ravnindra (35) and Monu (32), all residents of Ghaziabad, the circle officer added.
Advertisement
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said a great son of India passed away
"Fali Nariman. A great son of India passes away. Not just one of the greatest lawyers of our country but one of the finest human beings who stood like a colossus above all. The corridors of the court will never be the same without him. May his soul rest in peace," posts @KapilSibal.