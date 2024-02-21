8 Killed In Massive Road Accident In Bihar's Lakhisarai

Eight people have died and several injured in a massive road accident in Bihar's Lakhisarai on Wednesday. The accident reportedly took place when an autorickshaw hit another vehicle.

There were about 14 people in the autorickshaw when it was hit by the truck, an NDTV report said, adding that eight people died on the spot and six have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.