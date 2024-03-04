Andhra Train Collision: Railway Minister Said, 'Driver Was Watching Cricket'

Vaishnaw referred to the Andhra train accident while talking about new safety measures that Indian Railways has been working on.

"The recent case in Andhra Pradesh happened because both the loco pilot and co-pilot were distracted by the cricket match which was going on. Now we are installing systems which can detect any such distraction and make sure that the pilots and the assistant pilots are fully focussed on running the train," Vaishnaw told PTI Videos.