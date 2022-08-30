Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
AAP's Plans For Bengal: To Launch State-wise Agitation Against BJP, Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will launch an agitation in West Bengal against the 'authoritarian functioning' of the BJP at the Centre.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 9:57 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is eyeing a pan-India footprint, will soon launch an agitation across West Bengal against the "dictatorial functioning" of the BJP-led government at the Centre, as part of its nationwide program.

The AAP and the BJP have locked horns for the last few days, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party accusing the saffron camp of trying to topple the elected government in Delhi.

 The AAP, which is presently in power in Delhi and Punjab, has been working on strengthening its organization in various states. "Very soon, we will launch a state-wide agitation in West Bengal against the authoritarian functioning of the BJP-led government at the Centre. 

 "We are against both the undemocratic functioning of the government and dynasty politics. The state-wide agitation is part of our pan-India program against the BJP," AAP leader Tulika Adhikary said. She said the party, which has been trying to expand its footprint in West Bengal, has plans to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

  "We have been getting excellent responses from various parts of West Bengal. We hope to have a presence across the state by next year. We have plans to contest next year's panchayat polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state," she said. The AAP leader said the party would focus on development, transparency, and corruption-free governance.

  "Our fight would be against corruption, be it of the ruling TMC or the opposition BJP. We won't compromise in the fight against graft," she said. The AAP opened its unit in West Bengal in 2015 but later suffered several splits, and those groups later merged with the TMC.

