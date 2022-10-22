ENG Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: England, Afghanistan Aim Winning Start

Ganeshwar, a PhD scholar with the Hyderabad University, tells us why Hindu nationalists will find it difficult to construct Shiva as the face of their aspirations in southern states

From the most benign to the most destructive, Lord Shiva remains a mystery who defies definition. Attempts to appropriate him may not succeed.

Will the gods of the Hindu pantheon be reduced to singular narratives and used to polarise identities based on politics of Otherness? Asks Outlook Editor Chinki Sinha on attempts at appropriation of Shiva

Academic and curator Alka Pande looks into the phenomenon and wonders who is Shiva? Is he a God? Is he a concept? Is he truth? Is he a representation of the phallus? Is he a destroyer? Is he the lord of dance?

Afghanistan and England will aim for a winning start when they start their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in the Super12 stage in Perth on Saturday. England are coming into the tournament having won 10 out of 21 T20Is they played this year. Afghanistan, on the other hand, secured an automatic qualification on the back of the seventh-place finish in the last edition. The absence of Reece Topley, their top wicket-taker in T20Is this year, will dent England’s plans. Tymal Mills has replaced Topley. Follow ENG vs AFG live.

Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News