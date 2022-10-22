Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
ENG Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: England, Afghanistan Aim Winning Start

Perth will see a battle between England’s explosive batters and Afghanistan spinners in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Follow ENG vs AFG live.

Afghanistan got an automatic qualification to ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Follow ENG vs AFG live.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 2:36 pm

Afghanistan and England will aim for a winning start when they start their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in the Super12 stage in Perth on Saturday. England are coming into the tournament having won 10 out of 21 T20Is they played this year. Afghanistan, on the other hand, secured an automatic qualification on the back of the seventh-place finish in the last edition. The absence of Reece Topley, their top wicket-taker in T20Is this year, will dent England’s plans. Tymal Mills has replaced Topley. Follow ENG vs AFG live.

Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News

  • 22 Oct 2022 / 2:33 PM

    Injury Concerns

    Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz injured his toe during the rain-abandoned warm-up clash against Pakistan. However, he is expected to be fit for the England encounter.  

  • 22 Oct 2022 / 2:33 PM

    Afghanistan Spin Trio

    The Afghanistan spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman is one of the threatening in world cricket. On any given day, the troika can destroy any opponent on their given day.  

  • 22 Oct 2022 / 2:33 PM

    Jos Buttler’s New England

    Jos Buttler and his men have plenty of firepower in their batting line-up but they have collapsed against quality spin bowling on a lot of occasions and that’s something Afghanistan would like to take advantage of. This will Buttler’s first T20 World Cup as an England captain.     

  • 22 Oct 2022 / 2:33 PM

    Head-To-Head

    England are undefeated against Afghanistan in T20 internationals boasting a 2-0 head-to-head record.

  • 22 Oct 2022 / 2:33 PM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to another Super 12 fixture between England and Afghanistan in Perth.

England National Cricket Team Afghanistan National Cricket Team Jos Buttler Mohammad Nabi Rashid Khan Rahmanullah Gurbaz Alex Hales Liam Livingstone
