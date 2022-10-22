ENG Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: England, Afghanistan Aim Winning Start

Perth will see a battle between England’s explosive batters and Afghanistan spinners in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Follow ENG vs AFG live.
Academic and curator Alka Pande looks into the phenomenon and wonders who is Shiva? Is he a God? Is he a concept? Is he truth? Is he a representation of the phallus? Is he a destroyer? Is he the lord of dance?
Will the gods of the Hindu pantheon be reduced to singular narratives and used to polarise identities based on politics of Otherness? Asks Outlook Editor Chinki Sinha on attempts at appropriation of Shiva
From the most benign to the most destructive, Lord Shiva remains a mystery who defies definition. Attempts to appropriate him may not succeed.
Shiva resonates at various levels among underprivileged communities in God’s Own Country, writes Keli Ramachandran
Ganeshwar, a PhD scholar with the Hyderabad University, tells us why Hindu nationalists will find it difficult to construct Shiva as the face of their aspirations in southern states
Afghanistan and England will aim for a winning start when they start their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in the Super12 stage in Perth on Saturday. England are coming into the tournament having won 10 out of 21 T20Is they played this year. Afghanistan, on the other hand, secured an automatic qualification on the back of the seventh-place finish in the last edition. The absence of Reece Topley, their top wicket-taker in T20Is this year, will dent England’s plans. Tymal Mills has replaced Topley. Follow ENG vs AFG live.
Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz injured his toe during the rain-abandoned warm-up clash against Pakistan. However, he is expected to be fit for the England encounter.
The Afghanistan spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman is one of the threatening in world cricket. On any given day, the troika can destroy any opponent on their given day.
Jos Buttler and his men have plenty of firepower in their batting line-up but they have collapsed against quality spin bowling on a lot of occasions and that’s something Afghanistan would like to take advantage of. This will Buttler’s first T20 World Cup as an England captain.
England are undefeated against Afghanistan in T20 internationals boasting a 2-0 head-to-head record.
Hello and welcome to another Super 12 fixture between England and Afghanistan in Perth.
