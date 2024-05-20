Netanyahu Faces Criticism From His War Cabinet, Rejects Talks With Hamas: Latest On Israel’s War On Gaza

UN Unable To Monitor Aid Entry Into Gaza: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has been unable to monitor the entry of aid trucks into Gaza since Israel launched its ground offensive on Rafah city on May 6, and can only track UN trucks entering southern Gaza. The agency’s latest figures show only 69 such trucks have crossed into southern Gaza between May 6 to May 19, an average of fewer than five trucks per day. This is significantly less than the average of 87 UN humanitarian trucks that entered Gaza through the two crossings per day in April.