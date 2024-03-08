How Palestinian Journalist Haneen Harara Chronicles War-Torn Gaza

Haneen Harara, a Palestinian freelance journalist based in the Gaza Strip and a mother of three, has been reporting from the war-torn region even before October 2023, when the current hostilities escalated.

Harara is known for her extensive reportage on the Palestinian struggle for liberation and for raising her voice against the targeting of Palestinian journalists.

Ever since October 7, Harara has been away from her home and her family for almost five months now. All she wants is to know for sure whether she would be able to go back to sleeping normally on her bed with her three babies. The 30-year-old wakes up each morning and puts on her press vest, counting another day of luck when she is still alive. “Every morning that we wake up with good health, with no wounds, is like being a survivor. Another day of luck that we are still alive,” she says.

Harara is also a regular collaborator with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). While the rest of the world observes International Women’s Day, Harara will spend the day in a tent, watching pregnant women and mothers face such horrendous circumstances where they don’t even have sanitary pads, clean water, or even food supplies in the market.