Yamini Jadhav: Eknath Shinde's Dark Horse In Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha Campaign

Said Eknath Shinde, Hon CM of Maharashtra, who was present along with Murli Deora, Mangal Prabhat Lodha and other dignitaries for Yamini Jadhav's nomination, "All we seek is vikas, vikas and vikas. that is why we chose Yamini Tai Jadhav among the 1000s of applicants who wished to participate in the Lok Sabha elections. Yamini Tai Jadhav are family members of almost all families jn the area. And we all are sure she will win with huge majority as her work is evident and aligns with the vision of our party ."