Driving Technological Innovation: The Trailblazing Journey Of Divya Marupaka

Divya Marupaka stands out as such a visionary, whose contributions to the IT software industry not only spotlight her technical prowess but also her leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence.

In the ever-evolving world of technology, it takes a visionary to stay ahead of the curve, redefine industry standards, and lead transformative change.

Divya holds a prestigious Master of Science degree in Computer Science Engineering, an academic credential that has endowed her with an extensive understanding of the theoretical frameworks and practical methodologies in her field of expertise.

With over 12+ years of experience, Divya has emerged as a leader in transforming businesses digitally, focusing on Multi-Cloud Platforms like Snowflake Cloud Computing, Azure Data Lake, Machine Learning, and Business Intelligence (BI). As a Senior Data Engineer, she has led significant projects in the banking, insurance, finance, and retail domains for well-known companies.

Divya is adept at designing data migration strategies using data mining techniques, making the transition of loading large volumes of data from relational databases to cloud databases more efficient and helping companies increase their revenues. Her ability to create innovative and long-lasting technical ETL solutions demonstrates her deep understanding and foresight in technology.

One of her proudest achievements from 2020 to the present was designing comprehensive ETL data migration strategies and ETL solutions for highly complex heterogeneous systems. This also improved line-of-business productivity by providing standardized infrastructure through a centrally managed shared service that abstracts Informatica admin and infrastructure functions from developers.

In addition to her technical skills, Divya also exhibits exemplary communication and interpersonal abilities, which have been instrumental in building strong relationships with her colleagues, clients, and industry peers. Her ability to articulate complex ideas and concepts in an easily understandable manner has contributed to her reputation as a reliable and approachable expert in her field.

Moreover, Divya's dedication to technological progress extends beyond her job responsibilities. She is a respected senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and a Fellow Member of the IETE, where she provides insights that help shape content and deepen understanding in data engineering and analytics areas. This position underscores her role as a thought leader and her readiness to share expertise and impact the wider tech community.

Divya Marupaka goes beyond her daily job responsibilities by participating as a judge and speaker at tech events like the Hackathons, Globee Award, Brandon Hall and IEEE conferences. Her efforts, from leading important tech projects to writing and mentoring, highlight her dedication to IT industry growth. Her activities demonstrate a strong blend of leadership, creativity, and commitment to helping others in the tech field.


Divya Marupaka has been recognized under the category of Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year - 2023, California in Snowflake Cloud Computing Category by Business Mint Nationwide Awards.


Divya Marupaka's technical achievements align with her scholarly work. She represents the epitome of a modern IT software professional who has not only excelled in her career but has also made significant contributions to the broader tech community. Her achievements, leadership, and ongoing commitment to innovation have solidified her position as a highly valuable and sought-after professional in the high-tech software industry.

It is professionals like Divya Marupaka who continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in technology, inspiring others and driving the industry forward.

