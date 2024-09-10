3rd Namaste Vietnam Festival Signs Off In Style

Curator of this festival Captain Rahul Bali said, “It’s a proud moment for me to Curate the Namaste Vietnam Festival for the third successive year. The festival has gone from strength to strength to become an epitome of collaborations between the two nations. This year's festival shall be inked in history as we not only saw the participation of two very important states of India – Punjab & Manipur, but also had the first ever India Vietnam Film titled “LOVE IN VIETNAM” being announced at the festival. The film will surely boost the friendship between the two countries and enhance people to people relationships. I am extremely honoured to be an integral part of this film that would foster friendship and entertain audiences while spreading the fragrances of India in Vietnam. It surely is a fantastic result of this festival."