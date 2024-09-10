Hub4Business

3rd Namaste Vietnam Festival Signs Off In Style

The iconic festival of friendship was announced during the Vietnamese Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Pham Minh Chinh’s official state visit to India in July 2024, symbolizing the dynamic and evolving relationship between the two nations.

3rd Namaste Vietnam Festival
3rd Namaste Vietnam Festival
Namaste Vietnam Festival 2024 ended on high note amidst celebrity fervour and great enthusiasm marking a pivotal moment in the bilateral relations between India and Vietnam. The 3rd edition of the mega festival jointly organized by the Embassy of India in Vietnam, Consulate General of India in HCMC and Innovations India from 25th - 31st August 2024 witnessed the participation of a number of celebrities, diplomats, dignitaries, artists, filmmakers, business delegations, senior government officials and important guests from both India and Vietnam.

The Consul General of India Dr. Madan Mohan Sethi underlined the importance of such initiatives in fostering people-to-people connections, which serve as the foundation for a robust relationship between the two countries. Dr. Sethi also expressed his appreciation for the Vietnamese government and the local community for their unwavering support and excellent response towards celebrating this vibrant showcase of India in Vietnam.

The Namaste Vietnam Festival curated by Internationally acclaimed Festival Curator and Filmmaker Captain Rahul Bali, has grown significantly since its inception in 2022 establishing itself as a premier platform for both commercial networking and cultural exchanges. This year’s festival was particularly noteworthy as it set new benchmarks in diplomacy, featuring an expanded program with a broader array of thought leaders from both the countries.

The festival was graced by several prominent Indian dignitaries like Acclaimed Filmmakers Omung Kumar, Rahat Kazmi, Sarvesh Goel, Famous India Actresses Sara Khan, Anupriya Goenka, Head of Zee Entertainment Umesh Bansal and Head of Reliance Entertainment Dhruv Sinha among others. Most popular Indian Actress in Vietnam – Avika Gor attended this mega festival for third consecutive year.

The festival also saw the participation of various delegations from India – A high level business delegation from Punjab comprising of CEO Invest Punjab, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and other senior officials of Government of Punjab, A Tourism delegation comprising of top 30 Travel companies of India, An Education Delegation comprising of representatives of 34 Indian Universities, A Cultural Delegation from Manipur comprising of 30 deft artists and A Railway Delegation comprising of top Indian Railway companies to meet and deliberate upon the potential collaborations with their Vietnamese counterparts.

The festival was organized across Vietnam showcasing a diverse array of activities, cultural experiences, educational sessions, tourism, railway, films and business seminars to generate possibilities of cooperation and collaboration between India in Vietnam and was supported by a number of partners like Haduco, Samten Hills Dalat, 365 Group, Rex Hotel Saigon, Bank of India, Tata Motors, KCP and UPL. Vietnam’s flag carrier – Vietnam Airlines was the Partner Airline of the festival for the second year in a row extending excellent hospitality to delegates with their direct flights and world class services.

Curator of this festival Captain Rahul Bali said, “It’s a proud moment for me to Curate the Namaste Vietnam Festival for the third successive year. The festival has gone from strength to strength to become an epitome of collaborations between the two nations. This year's festival shall be inked in history as we not only saw the participation of two very important states of India – Punjab & Manipur, but also had the first ever India Vietnam Film titled “LOVE IN VIETNAM” being announced at the festival. The film will surely boost the friendship between the two countries and enhance people to people relationships. I am extremely honoured to be an integral part of this film that would foster friendship and entertain audiences while spreading the fragrances of India in Vietnam. It surely is a fantastic result of this festival."

