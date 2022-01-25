Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Singapore Based Crypto Exchange, Vauld Lists 230+ Crypto Assets

Vauld has listed more than 230 crypto assets in one of the biggest listing campaigns and become one of the few exchanges to support two blockchains – Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain. 

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 8:15 pm

Singapore-based crypto exchange,  Vauld has launched over 230 tokens in one of the biggest listing campaigns. This takes the total number of tokens listed on the exchange to 275, which Vauld claims to be the highest among Indian crypto exchanges. Also, Vauld has integrated blockchains technology– the Binance Smart Chain. This makes Vauld support two blockchains – Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain. 

“This integration marks a milestone for Vauld. From supporting just a few coins to now supporting and providing interest on over 250 coins, Vauld has come a long way. We hope this move will further aid users from all around the world, and provide them with a very good wealth-generation opportunity,” said Darshan Bathija, CEO and Co-Founder of Vauld. 

The company stated that users can lock their cryptos into fixed deposits with up to a 12.68 per cent interest rate. Crypto-backed lending and borrowing with best-in-class collateralization ratios is a key feature. 

The exchange in its press statement noted that newly listed coins widen the access of users to fast-growing crypto ecosystems like NFTs, metaverse, DeFi and gaming.  

Moreover, Vauld also integrated native coins from popular blockchains like Terra, Solana, Cardano, Fantom, and more. These coins can be grouped into Vauld’s Automatic Investment Plans (AIPs) for regular and systematic investing. 

In order to integrate new users from the Binance Smart Chain network, Vauld announced that the fees on withdrawing BEP20 tokens will be zero for three months. The exchange also noted that they do not charge exchange fees on withdrawals and deposits. 

There has been a continuous fall in the crypto market for a week due to multiple reasons such as the proposal of the Central Bank of Russia to the government to ban all use and mining of cryptocurrencies in Russian territory. Also, regulators of the United Kingdom, Spain and Singapore tightened the rules on crypto-asset promotion. 

" Every financial market has up and down cycles aka bull and bear phases. Since the new year, crypto markets have been testing the endurance of investors," says Ashish Singhal, Founder & CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber, a crypto platform.  

Notably, the last week's fall has wiped out over $1 trillion from the global crypto market value. 

Indonesian Financial Services Authority Warns Firms On Crypto; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rise    

Unilever To Lay Off 1,500 Staff As Part Of Restructuring

Net-Zero Target Requires World To Modify High Emission Diets Like Beef and Lamb: McKinsey Report

SC To Hear SpiceJet's Plea Against Madras HC Order In Winding Up Case

Working with AWS to meet growing demand for online learning: upGrad

