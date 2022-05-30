Nissan India Inaugurates New Corporate Headquarters In Gurugram

Monday, May 30, 2022
Updated: 30 May 2022 1:55 pm

Automaker Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has inaugurated its new corporate headquarters in Gurugram.

The facility will house key functions, including sales, marketing, aftersales, finance, human resources, and corporate communications, among others.

"This new office fuels an atmosphere of positivity, innovation and teamwork. Nissan India's new office will continue to build on our philosophy of people first and encourage our employees to foster ideas that drive innovation," Nissan India President Frank Torres said in a statement.

Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said the company's new corporate headquarters will help in creating an ecosystem to build the business in a new age environment of flexible workplaces conducive to the growth of people and ideas.

The automaker has a manufacturing plant (RNAIPL) in Oragadam in Chennai, a digital center in Kerala, Research & Development Center (RNTBCI), and Nissan Financial Services in Chennai. 

