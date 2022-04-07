SS Rajamouli: Will Be A Pleasure To Make ‘RRR’ Sequel

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli not only pleased the fans but also the team of his recently released film ‘RRR’ when he said that he will be making a sequel. The filmmaker said that he would love to make a sequel so that he can spend more time with actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

The filmmaker was talking about the success part of the film which was recently held. “We made RRR in 2020 and it’s 2022 and I am still trying to cool off from the heat generated by RRR. Let things cool down. For me, it will be a great pleasure to make a sequel, not just because of what RRR will achieve at the box office, but I will get more time to spend with my two brothers. That will be more exciting for me. But let time unravel and see what happens,” he said, according to a report by the Times of India.

It also seems like the actors in the film cannot wait to work again on its sequel. At the same event, when asked about the possibility of a sequel, Jr NTR said, "Rajamouli sir needs to make ‘RRR 2’. There needs to be a conclusion to this story. I was just talking to someone earlier today and I don’t know why I said it, but I said ‘RRR’ is a franchise. Hopefully, those words will come true."

Charan was also quick to add, "NTR first let the release of RRR conclude, then think about the sequel. Of course, we will all be delighted to work together again if Rajamouli sir thinks of making ‘RRR 2’. I hope your wish comes true brother.”

The film’s story is set in the pre-independence era and showcases the lives of two freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. The film also stars actress Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special roles.