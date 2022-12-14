SS Rajamouli Blames 'High Fees Of Actors, Directors' For Failure Of Bollywood Films

Director SS Rajamouli, who has recently added another international recognition by receiving two Golden Globes nominations for his film 'RRR', recently spoke about Indian cinema and cites his reason for the failure of most Hindi films at the box office in 2022. SS Rajamouli said the only mantra for the success of the films is to be able to understand what the audience is looking for.

Speaking at the Filmmakers Adda yeah, conducted by Film Companion, SS Rajamouli said that the failure of Hindi cinema is only because of the high fees of actors, directors, and others who were involved in the process of filmmaking.

SS Rajamouli said, “What happened was, once the corporate started to come into the Hindi films and started paying high fees to actors and directors companies, the hunger to succeed in films has come down a little bit.”

This year, several high-profile movies bombed at the box office including the movies of Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, etc.

Rajamoulli also said the only mantra for the success of movies is to understand what your audience wants.

Talking about the South film industry, Rajamouli said that such a scenario doesn't exist there as they 'have to swim or sink'. He added that they shouldn't get complacent now that they have 'good business'.

Speaking with Film Companion, SS Rajamouli said, “I don't think there will be any secret formulas. Two things I would say is, basically having a connect with the audience and not getting too comfortable. If you get too comfortable, you will get too complacent. If your film is doing good business at the moment of announcement then you tend to get complacent."