Ranabaali collected ₹16.50 crore worldwide on its opening day, including overseas earnings.
Vijay Deverakonda’s film earned ₹9.25 crore net in India across 2,515 shows.
Kingdom opened at ₹18 crore net, nearly double Ranabaali’s domestic collection.
Vijay Deverakonda’s period action drama, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, collected ₹16.50 crore worldwide on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Set during the Madras Famine of 1876–78, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Arnold Vosloo. It opened to mixed reviews and recorded a modest start at the domestic box office.
Ranabaali box office collection day 1
The film earned ₹9.25 crore net and ₹10.75 crore gross in India across 2,515 shows. Its overseas gross stood at ₹5.75 crore, taking the worldwide opening-day total to ₹16.50 crore.
The opening puts Ranabaali behind Vijay’s previous major releases. Kingdom collected ₹18 crore net on its first day across 4,236 shows, nearly twice Ranabaali’s domestic net. Liger opened at ₹16 crore net in India and recorded a worldwide first-day collection of ₹24.20 crore. Meanwhile, The Family Star earned ₹5.75 crore net across 3,660 shows, with a worldwide gross of ₹12.01 crore.
Jailer 2 affects Ranabaali screen count
The number of available shows may have contributed to the film’s relatively modest opening. Ranabaali ran across 2,515 shows, compared with 4,236 for Kingdom and 3,660 for The Family Star.
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which arrived in theatres on October 15, retained a significant share of screens across South India on its second day. This created direct competition for auditoriums in the Telugu states, potentially limiting Ranabaali’s reach.
About Ranabaali
The film marks the third collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Rahul Sankrityan, after Taxiwaala and Shyam Singha Roy. It also reunites Vijay and Rashmika on screen after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and is their first film together since their wedding in February.
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali features music by Ajay-Atul and cinematography by Nirav Shah and Jishnu Bhattacharjee.