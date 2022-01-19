Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly signed a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films. As reported by India.com the actress is interested in the offer. However, it is not yet confirmed as the actress is yet to react to the ongoing rumours. It is also said that the actress was offered huge sum for this.

Prabhu was last seen in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’s dance song 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava'. It is rumoured that the actress was paid a whopping amount of Rs. five crore for the three-minute dance number.

A source had earlier said that, “Oh, she has charged a bomb for the 'Oo Antava' dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film’s leading man Allu Arjun personally took the effort to convince her. They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crores for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn’t demand that even one step to be changed."

On the work front, the actress made her acting debut in Hindi with Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man 2'. Last year, the series debuted on Amazon Prime Video. In her next thriller 'Yashoda,' Prabhu will play a pregnant mother. She'll be partnering with Raj and DK on 'Citadel' a spin-off series soon, marking their second project together. 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal,' 'Shaakuntalam,' and 'The Arrangements of Love' are also her upcoming projects.

On her personal front, Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya got married in October 2017. They were together for almost four years and last year they announced the news of their separation on social media and wrote, “After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on."

During the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Bangarraju’, Chaitanya had said, “It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation," he said in Telugu, as translated by Hindustan Times.