Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' To Release In 3D On Pongal Weekend 2023

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the team of ‘Adipurush’ announced the new release date of the movie on social media. Earlier the film was supposed to be released in theaters on August 11, now it will hit screens on January 12, 2023. It is going to be the first big release of the year 2023. In the movie, actor Prabhas is reportedly playing Lord Ram and actor Saif Ali Khan is playing Raavan with actress Kriti Sanon as Sita and actor Sunny Singh as Laxman.

"#Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023 (sic)," Sanon shared on her Instagram handle announcing the new release date of the movie.

‘Adipurush’ released date was shifted to make a way for actor Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. When the new release date of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was announced, Khan had thanked the team of ‘Adipurush’ for postponing their film.

"This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be released on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series, and Om Raut, and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022 (sic)," the team of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' had shared.

'Adipurush' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in theatres.