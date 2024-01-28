Renowned K-drama actress Park Min-young, known for her roles in popular series like 'What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?' and 'Her Private Life,' shared insights on her latest role in 'Marry My Husband.' In this Studio Dragon-produced show, she portrays the character Kang Ji-won, a woman who, after being murdered by her husband while battling cancer, gets another shot at life.
'Marry My Husband' Star Park Min-young Would Love To Do A Hindi Film, Praises Bollywood For Its 'Uniqueness'
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress talked about her character, and expressed interest in exploring a Bollywood project.
The 37-year old actress said that she took on 'Marry My Husband' solely because of its premise. "There wasn't much similarity with the character, she is a timid, dependent, and victimised character that I hadn't played before. I wanted to see her get strong and thought, 'Come on, let's get gratifying revenge'. Also when the script came to me, it was very readable and had me hooked," she stated.
For her portrayal of Kang Ji-won, an ailing character in the show, she had to undergo physical transformation, which required her to loose weight. She stated that she lost about 37 kgs to portray the character of someone suffering from cancer. Of course, it ignited concerns among her fans, who she advised to not go for extreme dieting. She also added, "I don't have much of a gluttonous nature, and I try to eat healthy, in general, so I was fine. Also, I ate a healthy diet except for the day before the shoot."
Having already played many iconic characters in different shows, the 'Healer' actress said that there's no out-of-the-box process for how she chooses what roles to play. She said, "I chose, then and now, based on my intuition. It's also important to me that the script be a fun read, so that I can be happy shooting it, whether it works or not."
With the infecting and still-growing popularity of K-Dramas in India, which has also seen tons of adaptations, Min-young went on to reveal that she's a huge fan of Bollywood. Just this much is enough to make her Indian fans jump out of their seats with excitement. "I think of Bollywood movies as musicals. I think it's great that they have their speciality and uniqueness," she said.
When asked if she would ever star in one, she revealed that, "I can do a Bollywood film, if given the opportunity."
You can watch her latest show 'Marry My Husband,' a revenge thriller, streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes out every Monday and Tuesday.