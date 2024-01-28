For her portrayal of Kang Ji-won, an ailing character in the show, she had to undergo physical transformation, which required her to loose weight. She stated that she lost about 37 kgs to portray the character of someone suffering from cancer. Of course, it ignited concerns among her fans, who she advised to not go for extreme dieting. She also added, "I don't have much of a gluttonous nature, and I try to eat healthy, in general, so I was fine. Also, I ate a healthy diet except for the day before the shoot."