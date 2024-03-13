Lakme Fashion Week Celebrating Inclusivity And Sustainability Kicks Off In Mumbai

Models walk the ramp presenting the creations of the students of Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Photo: PTI

Models walk the ramp presenting the creations of the students of Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Photo: PTI