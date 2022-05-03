Iravin Nizhal: Parthiban Loses Temper And Hurls A Mike At The Audience; Leaves AR Rahman Shocked

Director Parthiban and music composer AR Rahman released the first song from their next film, ‘Iravin Nizhal’ recently. Parthiban lost his calm at the event and hurled the mike into the audience. Rahman, reporters, and fans were all taken aback by this. Parthiban later realised his mistake and apologised for losing his temper. He also stated that he was under a lot of stress at the time and did not consider it through.

Apart from his acting commitments, Parthiban has been working hard on his forthcoming feature, ‘Iravin Nizhal’. The soundtrack for the film was composed by none other than Rahman. The first song from the film was released at a big ceremony in Chetpet, Chennai.

Parthiban and Rahman were chatting on stage during the occasion. When stand-up comic Robo Shankar requested him to pass the mike, Parthiban lost his temper and said, "You should have asked this previously," before hurling the mike at him and the audience. Rahman and the audience were taken aback by this.

'Iravin Nizhal' promises to be the first non-linear single-shot film. Parthiban, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Anandha Krishnan, and Brigida Saga play major parts in the film. The film follows the life of a 50-year-old guy as he reflects on his formative years.