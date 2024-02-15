G-Eazy Sheds Light On His Debut Performance In India: The Energy Is So Beautiful

Over the years, India has seen an increase in the number of foreign artists who are coming to perform. Most recently, American rapper and musician G-Eazy graced three cities in the country with his presence, for the first time ever. Before his last show in Mumbai tonight, the ‘No Limits’ rapper sat down to have a conversation with Pinkvilla, wherein he shed light on what it was like to be welcomed in India and how thrilling it has been for him.