G-Eazy Sheds Light On His Debut Performance In India: The Energy Is So Beautiful

Over the years, India has seen an increase in the number of foreign artists who are coming to perform. Most recently, American rapper and musician G-Eazy graced three cities in the country with his presence, for the first time ever. Before his last show in Mumbai tonight, the ‘No Limits’ rapper sat down to have a conversation with Pinkvilla, wherein he shed light on what it was like to be welcomed in India and how thrilling it has been for him.
Filled with gratitude and thankful for the chance to perform in India, G-Eazy exuded the same enthusiasm mirrored by the energetic crowd. Upon his arrival in Bengaluru, the rapper was met with an enthusiastic reception, with thousands of fans swaying to his music, followed by Delhi NCR, creating an electrifying atmosphere that left him profoundly impressed.
“I’m extremely grateful that I get to travel the world, especially doing what I love the most getting a perform music but India is a place that I wanted to visit my whole entire life and my whole entire career especially,” the rapper, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum stated.
The 34-year-old rapper went on to add, “I heard people saying ‘you know the fan base is crazy in India, you have to come.’ I never knew, so I came here and literally, like the first show, it was thousands and thousands of people and they knew every word and I was just like ‘this is mind-blowing.’ The energy was so beautiful and… I love the cuisine. I love the food.”
The musician, who is also an actor and has most recently delved into fashion, has a performance in Mumbai tonight, for which he is “beyond excited,” and “can already feel the energy.”