Five Shows Based On College Life On OTT Platforms

At times when colleges and schools are shut once again, here are five web shows which reflect upon the life of students pre pandemic.

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 4:12 pm

College and school are the places where most of the 'firsts' are experienced. Crushes, heartbreaks, friendships, and perhaps love are all possibilities. Ironically, pandemic has confined romance to screens, removing the tingling sensation of staring at crushes in the halls of college campus while friends sang in the background. From Ahsaas Channa giving the girl next door feelings to Adarsh Gourav offering  the pure core of friendship, these web series will get the FOMO (Fear of missing out)feeling back while staring at the screens of online classes.

'Girls hostel'

This  sitcom by TVF (The Viral Fever) has everything, from friends to foes to rivals and romance. It brings out the drama around the Girls Hostel, the blame games, and the support for one another in difficult times, and it certainly unleashes the desire to experience the hostel life. Four leading actresses Srishti Shrivastava, Parul Gulati, Ahsaas Channa and Simran Natekar take on the show and offer some sneak peek into the girls hostel and at some point the ladies also turn into political underdogs. 

'Hostel Daze'

Adarsh Gourav, Luv, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, and Ahsaas Channa star in the mini-series Hostel Daze. It tells the narrative of four first-year engineering students who become roommates and share their "firsts" with one another. The show  promises a dose  of fun and laughter while also bringing out the actual essence of friendship through the corridors of the hostels.

'Kota factory'

The show reflects the experiences of every student who aspires to pass the entrance exam and gain admission to one of the IITs. When Vaibhav falls in love with Vartika it will bring back the feeling looking at your crush. It is an emotional tale and satire on the Indian education system which also focuses on the problems and struggles faced by students. The show features Mayur More,  Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa and Alam Khan.

'College Romance'

Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora, and Keshav Sadhna, three best friends and leads, create unforgettable memories  among the craziness and chaos of college life. This show is engaging and hokking in every way possible, from sharing an unbreakable friendship to taking on life in search of love, fun, and drama.

'Engineering girls'

This web series, produced by The Timeliners, is a modern day college show with a nice twist. The story's twist is that it is told from the perspective of women rather than men. The show offers a fresh account of how women take on college and guys in particular, from adventures and blunders to failures and suspension.  Barkha Singh, Kritika Avasthi and Sejal Kumar being the leading ladies offer  this fresh tale.

Art & Entertainment
