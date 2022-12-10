Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Britney Smears Herself With Cake In 'Disturbing' Instagram Return

Britney Smears Herself With Cake In 'Disturbing' Instagram Return

Pop icon Britney Spears shared a sexy Santa dance with fans as she made a dramatic return to social media -- before adding a "disturbing" birthday cake smearing scene into the mix.

Pop icon Britney Spears shared a sexy Santa dance with fans as she made a dramatic return to social media -- before adding a "disturbing" birthday cake smearing scene into the mix.

"The One More Time" singer bounced back to Instagram with a bang as she suggestively swooshed along to classic Christmas tune "Santa Baby" wearing a figure-hugging red suit paired with white knee high boots, reports "The Mirror".

But her low-quality phone footage took a bizarre turn as she cut to a shot of her face planting a birthday cake -- before smearing the cream down the front of her outfit. The singer, who turned 41 last week, then opened up to her 41.4 million Insta followers about her absence.

According to "The Mirror", her husband Sam Asghari had previously said the platform could be "traumatising" for the star but warned fans to be wary of being "overprotective".

Breaking her silence, Britney wrote a caption that said: "30 sec to mars !!! Yep it's my b-day all week and I know my Instagram has been down a few times but honestly I did the last two times myself !!! Oops... I accidentally pressed the wrong button ... damn that stupid button."

In the caption she hinted she's already looking ahead to next year as she also reflected on her 'equal' status since being released from a controversial Conservatorship which restricted her freedoms.

Britney, 41, celebrated her birthday on December 2 and appeared to be making the most of the celebration as she planted her face in cream before continuing to 'perform' for the camera.

Britney Spears Instagram
