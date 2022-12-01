Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan Makes 'Paan' On The Sets Of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'

The upcoming episode of the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' will feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan making 'paan' (betel leaves wrapped around areca nut, cherries, cardamom, or other spices) in a fun activity with the contestant Dwarkajit Mandale, a paan shop owner from Gondia, Maharashtra.

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 1:58 pm

In the episode, Big B will be seen enjoying his conversation with the contestant and being impressed after getting to know about the varieties of paan Mandale serves. Later, the host will ask him if he can also prepare it.

To the tune of 'Khaike Paan Banaraswala', a table with paan-making ingredients will be kept and Big B will make paan with the contestant and feed it to him.

The 30-year-old contestant tells the host that the first winning amount of the game, Rs 1,000 is his five days' salary.

He says: "Sir, I have a small paan shop and I would like to tell you that the first question of 'KBC' is Rs 1000, that is my five days' salary. I earn Rs 200 per day and from that, I keep Rs 50 aside as my savings. Recently, I visited the common fair with my family and I gave my wife Rs 1,000. Without buying anything for herself, she bought things for us, for our small family. That is the worth this amount holds in my life."

After listening to his story, Big B wishes that the contestant wins more than his five days' salary and a life of rest and peace.

Mandale says that the show changes people's lives and he hopes that the 'manch (platform) will be able to change his life as well.

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

