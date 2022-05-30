Amazon Prime Signs Exclusive Deal With Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

On Monday, 30th May, Amazon Prime announced that it will be signing a worldwide-exclusive, multi-film licensing collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE). As part of the collaboration, the streaming platform will house NGE’s upcoming films globally, soon after their theatrical launch, reported The Hindu Business Line. ‘Bawaal’, ‘Sanki’, and ‘Baaghi 4’ are some of the upcoming titles.

Following their theatrical debut, all Prime members will be able to watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video. The films will also be available 'to rent' on Amazon Prime Video for all Amazon customers (Prime and non-Prime) in the 'Early Access Rental' window for all Amazon customers (Prime and non-Prime).

“This collaboration marks NGE’s first-ever, worldwide exclusive, multi-film, multi-year deal with Prime Video — we are confident that this partnership of inclusive cinema will enable our upcoming titles to travel beyond geographies and add further value to Prime Video’s stellar content selection. As the world of storytelling evolves across genres, I believe this association will pave the way for more collaborations between the two brands to follow.” said Nadiadwala while talking about the collaboration.

Manish Menghani, Director–Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India said, “We are excited to venture into this milestone collaboration with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment which is known to create films that connect instantly with audiences. By inking this partnership, we will bring some of the most entertaining narratives and stories soon after their theatrical releases exclusively to our viewers’ screens worldwide.”



He also added, “At Amazon, we start with the customer and work backwards and this collaboration is another step towards fulfilling that promise. Prime Video has played a key role in significantly enhancing the audience base for Indian films, across languages, both within the country and internationally. I am certain that this slate of much-anticipated movies will prove to be an absolute delight for our consumers.”



OTT platforms have been struggling to gain and retain subscribers in India, and across the globe.