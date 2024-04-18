After Aamir Khan’s Fake Video, Now Ranveer Singh Falls Prey To Morphed Political Promotional Video

Aamir Khan recently released a statement quashing a viral video that was doing the rounds of social media and called it fake. He even informed his fans and followers that he has never endorsed any political party in his entire 35-year career. Now, a similar fake video is doing the rounds of social media starring Ranveer Singh.
The video, which is doing the rounds of social media is from Ranveer Singh recent visit to Varanasi’s Namo Ghat, where he along with Kriti Sanon turned showstoppers for a fashion walk of Manish Malhotra. In the original video Ranveer Singh was seen talking about his experience of being in the holy city of Varanasi. He even spoke about his spiritual experiences and his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
Now that video itself has been turned around and morphed where he can be seen talking about the upcoming elections and promoting a political party.
Aamir Khan had released a statement about the fake video doing the rounds of social media and had also raised a complaint at Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Cell. That video was from the time when he was shooting for his show ‘Satyameva Jayate’ almost a decade back.
Will Ranveer Singh also take a similar route and release an official statement on the same? Will he also file a complaint with the cyber-crime cell? Only time will tell.
After Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh, who do you think will be next to fall prey to such fake videos? Share your thoughts with us.
Disclaimer: We have not shared the video here in the article so as to curb the spread of the fake video.