After Aamir Khan’s Fake Video, Now Ranveer Singh Falls Prey To Morphed Political Promotional Video

The video, which is doing the rounds of social media is from Ranveer Singh recent visit to Varanasi’s Namo Ghat, where he along with Kriti Sanon turned showstoppers for a fashion walk of Manish Malhotra. In the original video Ranveer Singh was seen talking about his experience of being in the holy city of Varanasi. He even spoke about his spiritual experiences and his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.