Art & Entertainment

After Aamir Khan’s Fake Video, Now Ranveer Singh Falls Prey To Morphed Political Promotional Video

After Aamir Khan’s video promoting a political party went viral on social media, now Ranveer Singh’s video promoting a political party has surfaced online and is going viral all over. However, the video is fake and was from the time he visited Varanasi for a fashion walk.

Advertisement

Instagram
Ranveer Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Aamir Khan recently released a statement quashing a viral video that was doing the rounds of social media and called it fake. He even informed his fans and followers that he has never endorsed any political party in his entire 35-year career. Now, a similar fake video is doing the rounds of social media starring Ranveer Singh.

Aamir Khan - X
Aamir Khan Squashes Fake Political Ad; Says He Has Never Endorsed Any Political Party Throughout His 35-Year Career

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The video, which is doing the rounds of social media is from Ranveer Singh recent visit to Varanasi’s Namo Ghat, where he along with Kriti Sanon turned showstoppers for a fashion walk of Manish Malhotra. In the original video Ranveer Singh was seen talking about his experience of being in the holy city of Varanasi. He even spoke about his spiritual experiences and his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Advertisement

Now that video itself has been turned around and morphed where he can be seen talking about the upcoming elections and promoting a political party.

Aamir Khan had released a statement about the fake video doing the rounds of social media and had also raised a complaint at Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Cell. That video was from the time when he was shooting for his show ‘Satyameva Jayate’ almost a decade back.

Aamir Khan deepfake video - Instagram
Aamir Khan Deepfake Video: Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against Unnamed Person

BY PTI

Will Ranveer Singh also take a similar route and release an official statement on the same? Will he also file a complaint with the cyber-crime cell? Only time will tell.

Advertisement

After Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh, who do you think will be next to fall prey to such fake videos? Share your thoughts with us.

Disclaimer: We have not shared the video here in the article so as to curb the spread of the fake video.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Real Madrid Dash Manchester City's Double Treble Dreams, Enter UCL Semis
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured