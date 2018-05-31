Zinedine Zidane Quits As Manager Of Real Madrid Despite Third CL Title

In a shocking move, Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as the head coach of Real Madrid, less than a week after guiding the club to their third successive Champions League title.

Announcing the news, the French manager said that it is a right team to leave, adding that the players now need a "different methodology".

"It's time to go. These players need a different discourse, a different methodology," goal.com quoted Zidane, as saying.

Zidane, however, clarified that it was entirely his decision to leave the Santiago Bernabeu club and that no one pushed him out of the door.

"It's my decision.For many people, this will not make sense, but it does for me. It's time for a change," he said.

The 45-year-old's announcement comes just five days after Real Madrid clinched a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the high-octane Champions League final clash at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex.

The victory in the final saw Zidane equal Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti's record of being the only coaches to have lifted the European Cup thrice.

Besides bagging three European titles, Zidane had also guided the Spanish club to one La Liga glory since taking over as the Real manager only in January 2016.(ANI)