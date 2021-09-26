Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Agriculture

Your Plants May Benefit From Compounds Produced By Ants!

Plants with diseases resistant to available pesticides may also benefit from the compounds produced by ants to protect themselves

Your Plants May Benefit From Compounds Produced By Ants!

Trending

Your Plants May Benefit From Compounds Produced By Ants!
outlookindia.com
2021-09-26T11:17:11+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 11:17 am

Crop health is vital to food production. The threat increases with several diseases that are resistant to existing pesticides.

If you are facing plant diseases that are threatening food production, the solution may come from the little ant!

A new Danish study shows that ants excrete chemical compounds that effectively inhibit plant pathogens, even where current pesticides are not helping.

It was recently discovered that the African Tetraponera ant carries chemical compounds on its body that can kill MRSA bacteria – which are feared because they are resistant to known antibiotics and attack humans, reported an article.

However, plants, and thereby food production, are also threatened by resistant plant diseases. Therefore, plants may also benefit from the compounds produced by the ants to protect themselves, it added.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

In a new study just published in the science journal “Journal of Applied Ecology”, three researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark have trawled through the existing scientific literature and found a surprisingly high number of chemical compounds from ant glands and ant bacteria that are able to kill important plant pathogens.

Ants live in dense societies in their nests and are thus exposed to high risks of disease transmission. They have, however, evolved their own medicine against diseases. The ants can excrete antibiotic substances from glands on the ant body and from colonies of bacteria that ants grow on their bodies.

“Ants are used to live in dense societies, so they have evolved a number of different antibiotics to protect themselves and their colonies. These compounds have a significant effect on a range of plant pathogens,” said a report quoting Joachim Offenberg from the Institute of Bioscience at Aarhus University.

“According to the study, the use of antibiotics from ants can be applied in at least three different ways: By using living ants directly in plant production, by chemically mimicking the ants’ defense compounds, or by copying the ant or bacterial genes that code for antibiotics and transplant these genes into plants,” added the report.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Livelihoods Plants & Trees Outlook Krishi African Tetraponera Ant Antibiotic Agriculture
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Agriculture

UN Food Systems Summit: Leaders Commit To Tackling Global Hunger

UN Food Systems Summit: Leaders Commit To Tackling Global Hunger

Aquaculture Is Key To Meet Increasing Food Demand: FAO

Small Farmers Need Decent Wages: IFAD To World Leaders

Seaweed Cultivation Market May Top Valuation Of USD 41 Bn By 2031: Study

Coming Soon…Grow That Vaccine Yourself!

How Your Plants Recognise And Respond To Microbe Invasion

‘Fruit And Vegetables: Opportunities And Challenges For Small-Scale Sustainable Farming’

Call For Integrated Aroma Dairy Entrepreneurship For J&K Farmers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

More from Agriculture

‘Greenhouse Farming Should Be Well-Planned Business’

‘Greenhouse Farming Should Be Well-Planned Business’

Helping Uttarakhand Farmers Scale New Heights

Helping Uttarakhand Farmers Scale New Heights

New Techniques To Turn Poultry Feather & Animal Hair To Fertiliser

New Techniques To Turn Poultry Feather & Animal Hair To Fertiliser

Vertical Farming World Congress From Monday: This Is How You Can Join Online

Vertical Farming World Congress From Monday: This Is How You Can Join Online

Read More from Outlook

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / There is no need to contextualise Hathras. It is a standalone story. A warning, a trigger, a tragedy.

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Sandeep Sahu / Cyclone ‘Gulaab’ is likely to move westwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around. Wind speeds could reach 75-85 km/hr, gusting up to 95 km/hr, during landfall.

Dateline Hathras: One Year Later, Family Awaits Justice For Dalit Woman Gangraped And Murdered

Dateline Hathras: One Year Later, Family Awaits Justice For Dalit Woman Gangraped And Murdered

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Ashes of the Hathras gang rape victim remain in a pitcher as her father waits for ‘hanging’ of the guilty to immerse them in Ganga.

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Advertisement