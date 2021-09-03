September 03, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Western Union To Resume Operations In Afghanistan: Taliban

Western Union To Resume Operations In Afghanistan: Taliban

The American financial services giant had halted operations in Afghanistan when the Taliban took power in the capital on Aug. 15.

Associated Press (AP) 03 September 2021, Last Updated at 2:10 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Western Union To Resume Operations In Afghanistan: Taliban
Representational Image
AP
Western Union To Resume Operations In Afghanistan: Taliban
outlookindia.com
2021-09-03T14:10:15+05:30

The Taliban say Western Union will resume its operations in Afghanistan, opening a rare conduit for foreign funds to flow into the cash-strapped country.

The group's 's cultural commission spokesman, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, announced the move Friday. The American financial services giant had halted operations in Afghanistan when the Taliban took power in the capital on Aug. 15.

The opening will be especially welcomed by Afghans with foreign relatives abroad. Hundreds of people have been lining up daily outside Afghan banks to withdraw cash. Withdrawals have been limited to $200 per day and cash machines aren't working. The overcrowding means that not everyone manages to obtain money on a given day.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Conservative Cleric Mullah Akhundzada Will Make His Mark Today, Signals For Women Not Encouraging

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Kabul Taliban Afghanistan Western Union Afghan Banks Cash Withdrawal International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos