Twitter Flags Trump's Tweet Alleging Democrats Of Trying To 'Steal The Election'

US President Donald Trump had tweeted about announcing a big statement later today following by another tweet in which he had accused rival Democrat Joe Biden of 'trying to steal the election,' without any clear evidence as the votes are still being counted.

The President in his tweet said, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"



Following his 'controversial' tweet, Twitter flagged the tweet and placed 'disputed label.' It said, "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process"

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Trump's tweet was a counter tweet to Biden's tweet in which he said, 'We feel good about where we are. We have to be patient; we have to wait till every vote is counted... till every ballot is counted. But we feel good.'

We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

In another tweet Biden said that neither he or Trump will decide who is going to win the Elections and everyone will have to wait for the results.

He tweeted, "It is not for me or Donald Trump to decide. We have to wait and see...Keep the faith! We are going to win this"

It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race and Trump has won Florida and its 29 electoral college votes with a wider margin than his 2016 victory.

According to Fox13, with 98 percent of the vote counted, the president had 51.28 percent of the state’s vote to Joe Biden’s 47.82 percent. That’s a difference of 381,672 votes.

