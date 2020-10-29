October 29, 2020
Supreme Court Leaves Absentee Ballot Deadline At Nov 12

Mailed ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must be received by 5 pm on November 12 in order to be counted: SC

Associated Press (AP) 29 October 2020
Supreme Court Leaves Absentee Ballot Deadline At Nov 12
The justices refused to disturb a decision by the State Board of Elections to lengthen the period from three to nine days, pushing back the deadline to November 12.
Supreme Court Leaves Absentee Ballot Deadline At Nov 12
The Supreme Court will allow absentee ballots in North Carolina to be received and counted up to 9 days after Election Day, in a win for Democrats.

The justices on Wednesday refused to disturb a decision by the State Board of Elections to lengthen the period from three to nine days, pushing back the deadline to November 12.

The board's decision was part of a legal settlement with a union-affiliated group.

Under the Supreme Court's order, mailed ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must be received by 5 pm on November 12 in order to be counted.

Three conservative justices, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, dissented.

New Justice Amy Coney Barrett took no part in the case.

