Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Students For A Free Tibet Demand Boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympic Games

The protesters stated the protest was aimed at sending a clear message to international organisations and governments to implement targeted sanctions against China. It further demanded that countries boycott the Beijing Olympics.

Students For A Free Tibet Demand Boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympic Games

Trending

Students For A Free Tibet Demand Boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T19:14:29+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 7:14 pm

Global grassroots network Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) held a demonstration at the main square of Mcleodganj against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday. They protested wearing t-shirts that read "No Beijing 2022". They also raised their concerns about alleged human rights violations in China.

The development comes a day after the flame handover ceremony in ancient Olympia was held on Monday. As per an ancient Olympic tradition, the high priestess seeks the blessing of the Greek god, Apollo who in turn lights the flame which travels from Greece to the host nation as the most powerful emblem of the spirit of the Olympics. 

The protesters stated the protest was aimed at sending a clear message to international organisations and governments to implement targeted sanctions against China. It further demanded that countries boycott the Beijing Olympics. 

The Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) was founded in New York City in 1994 by a group of Tibetians and young students and supporters. The collective now claims to be present in over 35 countries. Borrowing on the critical roles students and young people have played in freedom struggles, the collective strives to reinforce the same to seek independence of Tibet from China. 

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Beijing Olympics Tibet China Tibet-China International Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army Over New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army Over New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

FBI To Investigate Attack On Indian Restaurant Allegedly By Pro-Trump Mob Last Year

US: Biden Admin Asks Supreme Court To Block Texas Anti-Abortion Law

ISKCON Calls For Strict Action Against Perpetrators Of Durga Puja Violence In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Violence: US Condemns Attacks On Hindus On Durga Puja

US Envoy For Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad Resigns, His Deputy Takes Over

Bill Gates Was Warned About Flirting In 2008: Microsoft

Former US Secretary Of State Colin Powell Dies Due To Covid-19 Complications

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Advertisement

More from World

ASEAN Countries Blind To Opposition's Violence: Myanmar Leader

ASEAN Countries Blind To Opposition's Violence: Myanmar Leader

China Claims To Have Tested 'Hypersonic Vehicles', Not Missiles

China Claims To Have Tested 'Hypersonic Vehicles', Not Missiles

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport On October 20

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport On October 20

Russia Continues To Witness Covid-19 Surge, Infections Exceed 8 Million

Russia Continues To Witness Covid-19 Surge, Infections Exceed 8 Million

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 22 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 22 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army Over New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army Over New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Seema Guha / The opposition stands convinced as it plans to come together to oust Khan. There is much churning going on in political circles in Pakistan as the opposition scents a possible victory.

Loved MS Dhoni's Calmness, He Was Always A Mentor: KL Rahul

Loved MS Dhoni's Calmness, He Was Always A Mentor: KL Rahul

PTI / MS Dhoni will be the mentor of the Indian cricket team at the T20 Cricket World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman.

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Vikas Pathak / Priyanka Gandhi has emerged more visible in the wake of Lakhimpur Kheri than any other opposition politician in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement