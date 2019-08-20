Pakistan Says Will Approach ICJ Over India's Move On Kashmir

After approaching the UN Security Council, Pakistan on Tuesday said it will now approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Kashmir issue, weeks after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"An in-principle decision has been taken to take the issue of Kashmir to the International Court of Justice," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told ARY News TV.

Prime Minister Imran Khan told a rare joint sitting of Pakistan's Parliament on August 6 that he will raise the Kashmir issue at every forum including the UN Security Council and also take the matter to the ICJ.

Last week, UNSC held a 'closed-door' meet on the Kashmir issue after Pakistan's all-weather ally China pushed to internationalise the issue.

But the meeting ended without any result with both the countries claiming diplomatic victory. While India, after the meet, maintained that matters related to Article 370 of the Constitution are 'entirely an internal matter of India', and that Pakistan should accept this realty.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the other hand, said he welcomes the UNSC meeting pointing out that it was after 50 years that an international forum took up the sensitive issue of Kashmir.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.