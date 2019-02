Let’s Not Miscalculate: Imran Khan Pitches For Talks With India To Defuse Tension

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that two Indian MIGs crossed the Line of Control (LocC) and they were shot down, as he offered to defuse tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and resolve the issues through talks.

“We didn’t take action on Tuesday morning because we weren’t aware of the damage caused by air strike by India. We did not want to cause much collateral damage in India when there was not much damage on our side. The only motive of Pakistan’s strike today was to demonstrate that we have the capability to hit back.” Khan said in a live TV address.

His comments came minutes after the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi said that Pakistan Air Force targeted military installations in India in response to Indian counter-terrorism operations but their attempts were foiled successfully though one Indian pilot is "missing in action".

Noting that all wars are miscalculated, and no one knows where they lead to, Khan said that better sense must prevail and the two sides should act with wisdom.

"I ask India: with the weapons you have and the weapons we have, can we really afford a miscalculation? If this (situation) escalates, it will no longer be in my control or in (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's," Khan said.

“History tells us that wars are full of miscalculation. My question is that given the weapons we have can we afford miscalculation,” Khan said. adding, “We should sit down and talk".

(With inputs from agencies)