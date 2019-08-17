'I Welcome The UNSC Meet On J&K,' Says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

﻿
The UNSC meeting was held on Friday after China's insistence to hold a discussion on the current situation of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir following India's decision to revoke its special status.

IANS 17 August 2019
Pakistan PM Imran Khan
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-08-17T15:14:49+0530

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the UN Security Council's 'closed-door' meeting on the Jammu and Kashmir issue by stating that addressing the "suffering of Kashmiri people" was the responsibility of the world body.

The cricketer-turned-politician said on twitter that it was for the first time in over 50 years that the diplomatic forum dealt with the sensitive topic of Kashmir.

He said there were 11 UNSC resolutions reiterating the Kashmiris' "right to self-determination".

The UNSC meeting was held on Friday after China- in an instance of backing its all-weather ally Pakistan- insisted to hold a discussion, albeit a private one, on the current situation of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir following India's decision to revoke its special status.

In a setback to Pakistan, the UNSC in its informal consultation on Kashmir acknowledged India's measures to bring normalcy and development to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to India's Permanent Representative Syed Akbaruddin.

"We are gratified that the UNSC in its closed consultations appreciated these efforts, acknowledged them, and indicated that this is the direction that it would like the international community to move. We are committed to gradually removing all the restrictions," Akbaruddin said.

