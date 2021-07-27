Fiji Urges People To Get Vaccinated Amid Rising Covid Deaths

Fiji's leader is urging people to get vaccinated as the island nation contends with a devastating outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Relative to its population of fewer than 1 million people, Fiji's outbreak is currently among the worst in the world.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said the nation's mission was to vaccinate 80% of adults by the end of October. About 47% of Fijians have had at least one vaccination dose.

He said “lies, misinformation, and unholy insanity” about the vaccine were endangering people.

Fiji has reported a record 1,285 new cases in its latest daily update. It has reported 193 deaths since the outbreak began in April.

Fiji has also reported a further 101 deaths of COVID-19-positive patients that it's not classifying as coronavirus deaths because the patients had underlying conditions. Before the April outbreak, Fiji had recorded just two COVID-19 deaths.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine