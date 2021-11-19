Covid-19 Is Far From Over As Countries Report Rise In Cases

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn't over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.

These charts and this article are updated every Friday between 1100 and 1300 UTC. Last updated: November 19, 2021.

What's the current global trend?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for four out of 188 countries and territories.

Please note: The number of newly reported cases highly depends on a country's ability to conduct tests and its strategy for administering tests. Additionally, some countries have been criticized for not accurately reporting case numbers.

How has the Covid-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation did not change significantly: 72 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with the previous 14 days.

What is the current Covid-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers — which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread — in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases:

Africa: Botswana, Guinea Bissau, Madagascar, Sudan

Europe: Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland

More new cases:

Asia: Bhutan, Cyprus, Georgia, Jordan, South Korea, Laos, Lebanon, Maldives, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Vietnam

Africa: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Tunisia

Americas: Argentina, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guyana, Haiti, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America

Europe: Albania, Andorra, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden

Oceania: New Zealand

About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):

Asia: Myanmar, Kuwait, Malaysia

Africa: Egypt

Americas: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Europe: Montenegro, Russia

Fewer new cases:

Asia: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Syria, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Palestinian territories, Yemen

Africa: Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Cote dIvoire, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, South Sudan, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Americas: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela

Europe: Belarus, Bulgaria, Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia, Ukraine, United Kingdom

Oceania: Australia, Fiji, Vanuatu

Less than half as many new cases:

Asia: Brunei Darussalam, Philippines, Timor Leste

Africa: Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Gambia, Guinea, Lesotho, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe

Americas: Bahamas, Costa Rica, Cuba, Grenada

Europe: Romania

Oceania: Papua New Guinea

Zero new cases:

Europe: Vatican

Oceania: Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands

