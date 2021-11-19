Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Covid-19 Is Far From Over As Countries Report Rise In Cases

Global data trends show that Covid-19 infections are rising in some countries as they report more infections than in the previous two weeks. Check out the full list here.

Covid-19 Is Far From Over As Countries Report Rise In Cases
Representational Image | Deutsche Welle

Trending

Covid-19 Is Far From Over As Countries Report Rise In Cases
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T14:47:03+05:30
Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle

More stories from Deutsche Welle
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 2:47 pm

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn't over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.
These charts and this article are updated every Friday between 1100 and 1300 UTC. Last updated: November 19, 2021.

What's the current global trend?
The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for four out of 188 countries and territories.

Related Stories

Covid-19: India Logs 11,919 Fresh Cases, 470 More Fatalities

Please note: The number of newly reported cases highly depends on a country's ability to conduct tests and its strategy for administering tests. Additionally, some countries have been criticized for not accurately reporting case numbers.

How has the Covid-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?
The situation did not change significantly: 72 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with the previous 14 days.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

What is the current Covid-19 trend in my country?
Based on the newly reported case numbers — which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread — in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases:

  • Africa: Botswana, Guinea Bissau, Madagascar, Sudan
  • Europe: Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland

More new cases:

  • Asia: Bhutan, Cyprus, Georgia, Jordan, South Korea, Laos, Lebanon, Maldives, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Vietnam
  • Africa: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Tunisia
  • Americas: Argentina, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guyana, Haiti, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America
  • Europe: Albania, Andorra, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden
  • Oceania: New Zealand
  • About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):
  • Asia: Myanmar, Kuwait, Malaysia
  • Africa: Egypt
  • Americas: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Europe: Montenegro, Russia

Fewer new cases:

  • Asia: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Syria, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Palestinian territories, Yemen
  • Africa: Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Cote dIvoire, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, South Sudan, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe
  • Americas: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela
  • Europe: Belarus, Bulgaria, Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia, Ukraine, United Kingdom
  • Oceania: Australia, Fiji, Vanuatu
  • Less than half as many new cases:
  • Asia: Brunei Darussalam, Philippines, Timor Leste
  • Africa: Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Gambia, Guinea, Lesotho, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe
  • Americas: Bahamas, Costa Rica, Cuba, Grenada
  • Europe: Romania
  • Oceania: Papua New Guinea
  • Zero new cases:
  • Europe: Vatican
  • Oceania: Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands

If you have questions regarding the analysis, please refer to the project's Github repository for code and methodology. For feedback regarding the charts, please contact: data-team@dw.com
The charts in this article were inspired by the work of Lisa Charlotte Muth.

Tags

Deutsche Welle Rising Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Iraqi Migrants Caught In Border Crisis In Belarus Fly Home

Iraqi Migrants Caught In Border Crisis In Belarus Fly Home

US Attorneys Investigating Instagram Say It Ignored Research About Physical, Mental Health Of Young People

Brazil's Amazon Deforestation Surges To Worst In 15 Years

Adele Releases Hotly Anticipated '30' Album

Writer Irena Brezna Receives German PEN Award

Mutated Delta Covid-19 Variant Less Likely To Display Symptoms: UK Study

China Coast Guard Blocks Philippine Boats, Uses Water Cannon Against Them

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Visits Gurdwara Darbar Sahib In Pakistan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

V For Victory

V For Victory

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Advertisement

More from World

Hate Speech Still Rampant On Facebook In Myanmar

Hate Speech Still Rampant On Facebook In Myanmar

Canada Flood: State Of Emergency In British Columbia, More Deaths Expected

Canada Flood: State Of Emergency In British Columbia, More Deaths Expected

Moscow Should Explain Its Troop Buildup Near Ukraine: US Defence Secretary

Moscow Should Explain Its Troop Buildup Near Ukraine: US Defence Secretary

China Asks Pakistan To Create Enabling Conditions For Chinese Nationals Working For CPEC

China Asks Pakistan To Create Enabling Conditions For Chinese Nationals Working For CPEC

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Withdraws New Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

PM Modi Withdraws New Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Vikas Pathak / The announcement comes on a day that is a very important one for the Sikhs. The Prime Minister in his address to the nation however defended the farm laws.

Farm Laws Repealed: A Timeline Of The Farmers' Protests

Farm Laws Repealed: A Timeline Of The Farmers' Protests

Outlook Web Desk / The three controversial farm laws will be repealed by the government in the upcoming winter session of the parliament. A brief summary of all unfolding events around these controversial laws -

BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE: Pakistan Rock Bangladesh

BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE: Pakistan Rock Bangladesh

Jayanta Oinam / Get live cricket scores and updates of first T20 between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka. This is a three-match T20I series.

BJP Alienated Farmers, Will Take Long To Heal Wounds, Says SAD Leader Naresh Gujral

BJP Alienated Farmers, Will Take Long To Heal Wounds, Says SAD Leader Naresh Gujral

Preetha Nair / Shiromani Akali Dal had snapped its long-standing ties with the NDA government after the Centre passed farm laws last year. SAD leader Naresh Gujral speaks to Outlook.

Advertisement