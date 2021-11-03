Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

37,000 People Displaced In Northwestern Myanmar, Many Have Fled To India: United Nations

Amid the fighting between local defense forces and military in Myanmar, about 37,000 people are displaced in the northwestern region, a United Nations spokesperson said.

37,000 People Displaced In Northwestern Myanmar, Many Have Fled To India: United Nations
Military shelling resulting in houses burning in the town of Thantlang in Myanmar's north-western state of Chin. | AP

Trending

37,000 People Displaced In Northwestern Myanmar, Many Have Fled To India: United Nations
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T12:36:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 12:36 pm

About 37,000 people, including women and children, are now displaced in Myanmar’s restive northwest and many have fled their homes in anticipation of the current fighting, including into India, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

The UN team in Myanmar “remains deeply concerned over the recent escalation in fighting in the northwest between the Myanmar Military and the local Popular Defence Forces in Chin State, as well as Magway and Sagaing regions,” Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Florencia Soto Nino said at the daily press briefing on Monday.

She said that the fighting has led to more people being displaced and the property being destroyed, nine months after the military seized control over the Government of Myanmar on February 1. There also have been emerging reports of shelling and burning of more than 160 houses of civilians in the town of Thantlang in western Chin.

Related Stories

Myanmar: Crisis On Top Of Crisis On Top Of Yet Another Crisis, Says UN Top Humanitarian Official

Myanmar Military Subjecting Locals To Systematic Torture, Reports Say

10 Reasons Why India Is Silent As Myanmar’s Military Murders Protestors

“Our humanitarian colleagues say that some 37,000 people, including women and children, are now displaced in the country’s northwest. Many have fled their homes in anticipation of the current fighting, including into India,” Nino said, adding that this is in addition to more than 7,000 people who remain displaced from the previous fighting since December 2019.

The UN team repeats its calls for parties to the conflict to meet their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and humanitarians, and reiterates that aid workers and their properties should never be a target, she said.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The Myanmar military took over the country in a coup on February 1 this year, nullifying the results of the November 2020 elections and imposing a state of emergency after detaining hundreds of activists, civil servants and politicians. This included Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) as well.

The military staged the coup amid its rising friction with the ruling NLD government over the results of the November 8 general election. The NLD had registered a thumping victory in the polls. However, the military had alleged discrepancies in the electoral process.

The democratic transition in Myanmar had taken place in 2011 after decades of military rule.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Antonio Guterres Myanmar United Nations India-Myanmar Myanmar political crisis Refugees International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

US: Resolution To Recognise Historical Significance Of Diwali Introduced In Congress

US: Resolution To Recognise Historical Significance Of Diwali Introduced In Congress

Yahoo Pulls Out Of China, Citing 'Challenging' Environment

Facebook To Shut Down Face Recognition System, Delete 1 Billion People's Faceprint Data

This Year's UN Climate Conference Will Determine Existence Of 'Political Will' To Mitigate Climate Change: Pope Francis

As World Focuses On Afghan Crisis, Myanmar Army Quietly Consolidates Power

Afghanistan: Victims' Families Decry Glorification Of Suicide Bombers

COP26: World Leaders Back Deal To End Deforestation By 2030

PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson Agree On Need To Curb Anti-India Extremist Groups: Foreign Secretary

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your <em>Shwas</em> Away'

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your Shwas Away'

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Advertisement

More from World

Leaders Representing More Than 85% World's Forests Have Committed To End Deforestation: UK

Leaders Representing More Than 85% World's Forests Have Committed To End Deforestation: UK

French President Vs. Australian PM: Emmanuel Macron Attacks Australia's Credibility In Heated Row

French President Vs. Australian PM: Emmanuel Macron Attacks Australia's Credibility In Heated Row

US Congressman Expresses Concern Over Hindu-Muslim Violence In Tripura And Bangladesh

US Congressman Expresses Concern Over Hindu-Muslim Violence In Tripura And Bangladesh

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls Results: Will Abhay Chautala’s Win Reverberate Beyond Haryana?

Bypolls Results: Will Abhay Chautala’s Win Reverberate Beyond Haryana?

Preetha Nair / Analysts say that INLD candidate Abhay Singh Chautala's victory in Ellenabad bypolls in Haryana will have ripple effect in UP and Punjab polls.

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's review meeting includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Koushik Paul / With two losses from as many games, India need to win their final three games and hope for other results to go in their favour to make the T20 World Cup knockouts.

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi underlined the need to ensure transparent climate finance during a roundtable event on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Advertisement