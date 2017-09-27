The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 September 2017 Last Updated at 5:58 pm National News Analysis

Won't Allow BHU To Be Turned Into Political Battleground, Says Maurya

"Some students holding protest in BHU wanted to turn the temple of education into a battleground of politics"
Outlook Web Bureau
Won't Allow BHU To Be Turned Into Political Battleground, Says Maurya
File-PTI Photo
Won't Allow BHU To Be Turned Into Political Battleground, Says Maurya
outlookindia.com
2017-09-27T18:02:07+0530

Terming Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as a "temple of education", Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said today that the state government would not allow it to be turned into a "political battleground".

"Some students holding protest in BHU wanted to turn the temple of education into a battleground of politics, but the government will not allow this at any cost," he told reporters here.

"BHU was set up by Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya on the basis of some ideals and principles and not for doing politics as is being done by the opposition parties... The government will never allow such designs to succeed," Maurya said.

The deputy chief minister paid a visit to the famous Vindhyavasini shrine here.

He said the government would act on the matter on the basis of the findings of inquiry.

Asked about the poor state of affairs in the Vindhyachal, he said various development works had been taken up in the six months of the BJP government and that the good results would be visible soon.

The aim of the state government is to make a "pothole- free, corruption-free, fear-free and development-oriented Uttar Pradesh", he said.

Maurya said the government had taken a firm stand on the law and order situation and that wanted criminals were being arrested. Some wanted criminals had been killed in encounters, he said, adding that there was fear among land mafias.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Keshav Prasad Maurya Varanasi Uttar Pradesh BJP Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Government-Governance-Government Policies etc Students Politics & Unions Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Protests National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Retirement Age Of Central Government Doctors Raised To 65 Years
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters