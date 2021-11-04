Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

WHO Negotiates With Bharat Biotech To Join UN Agency's Tech Access Pool

Covaxin was assessed under the WHO EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety, efficacy, a risk management plan and programmatic suitability.

WHO Negotiates With Bharat Biotech To Join UN Agency's Tech Access Pool
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

WHO Negotiates With Bharat Biotech To Join UN Agency's Tech Access Pool
outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T08:35:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 8:35 am

A top WHO official on Wednesday confirmed that talks are on between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Indian vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech, whose Covid-19 shot  Covaxin was given Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status a day ago, to join the global health agency's technology access pool to share technology and manufacturing details.

Covaxin was accredited an  emergency use listing (EUL) status by the UN health agency on Wednesday, which got added to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of Covid-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2.

"I think it's very important that there is increased production of vaccines in different continents. And I'm happy to say that we are in negotiations with Bharat to join what we call the Covid technology access pool," the platform through which WHO coordinates with other partners on sharing technology, know-how and licensing regarding Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, said Dr Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products.

Related Stories

WHO Likely To Give Approval For Covaxin This Month

Covaxin: WHO Panel Recommends Emergency Use Listing Status For Bharat Biotech's Covid Vaccine

"So this conversation is ongoing already that would allow for a good basis for technology transfer to other countries,” she said during a virtual Q&A session after Covaxin was issued the EUL by WHO Wednesday.

Covaxin was assessed under the WHO EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety, efficacy, a risk management plan and programmatic suitability. The Technical Advisory Group (TAG), convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against Covid-19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs risks and the vaccine can be used globally, WHO said.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The Bharat Biotech’s vaccine is formulated from an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 antigen and is presented in single dose vials and multidose vials of 5, 10 and 20 doses.

Simao said that in the case of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, the expert group was composed of six experts from six different nationalities. “In the case, we're very happy to be announcing today” that the technical advisory group met and recommended to WHO proceed with the listing of this vaccine, she said.

Responding to a question on the efficacy of the vaccine, Dr Joachim Hombach from the Secretariat - WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts, said that WHO has the data from the clinical trial and the efficacy was estimated to be in the range of 79%.

"There were relatively few cases of more severe disease so the estimation of the effectiveness or efficacy against severe disease is more difficult, but it is reasonable to assume that this effectiveness is higher, as we see for all of these products, but the clinical trial didn't have sufficient power in order to estimate the efficacy against severe disease.”

Simao said the process to issue EUL for Covid-19 vaccines is very structured and very transparent process and the procedures are based on internationally recognized standards for clinical trials, good manufacturing practices and other issues that are important for safety and quality of any health product. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk United Nations Covaxin World Health Org­anisation (WHO) Bharat Biotech Emergency Use Listing (EUL) The United Nations COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Situation On Diwali: Active Cases Lowest In 253 Days, 12,885 Cases Recorded Yesterday

Covid-19 Situation On Diwali: Active Cases Lowest In 253 Days, 12,885 Cases Recorded Yesterday

Delhi: Air Quality On Diwali 'Very Poor', Most Likely Getting Hazardous By End Of Day

After Centre, Nine BJP-Ruled States Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices With Additional Cuts

Meet 'Bambooka', A Bicycle-Turned-Bamboo Two Wheeler Designed To Save Dying Tribal Art Forms Of Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Indians Happy Diwali

Mahatma Gandhi To be Commemorated On Special UK Collector's Coin To Mark Diwali

Ayodhya Deepotsav: Public Money Now Spent On Temples And Not On Kabristans, Says Yogi Adityanath

Goa: Israel-Bound Flight With 276 Passengers On Board Makes Emergency Landing At Dabolim Airfield

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from India

Lakimpur Kheri Violence: Police Arrests Two Men For Allegedly Lynching BJP Workers

Lakimpur Kheri Violence: Police Arrests Two Men For Allegedly Lynching BJP Workers

Explainer | India’s Net Zero Promise By 2070

Explainer | India’s Net Zero Promise By 2070

India Expects Climate Finance Of USD One Trillion 'At The Earliest': Environment Minister

India Expects Climate Finance Of USD One Trillion 'At The Earliest': Environment Minister

Delhi’s Air Quality Continues To Remain ‘Poor’, No Respite On Diwali

Delhi’s Air Quality Continues To Remain ‘Poor’, No Respite On Diwali

Read More from Outlook

The Curious Case Of Falling Gold Prices

The Curious Case Of Falling Gold Prices

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Look at prices of precious metals in relation with real rates of return, other commodities and new players like cryptocurrencies.

After Centre, Nine BJP-Ruled States Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices With Additional Cuts

After Centre, Nine BJP-Ruled States Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices With Additional Cuts

Outlook Web Desk / Since states charge local sales tax or VAT not just on the base price but also on the excise duty levied by the centre, the total incidence of price reduction is higher.

Two Bad Games Don't Make India A Bad Team: Rohit

Two Bad Games Don't Make India A Bad Team: Rohit

Outlook Web Bureau / Rohit Sharma set up India's 66-run win against Afghanistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match.

Ayodhya Deepotsav: Public Money Now Spent On Temples And Not On Kabristans, Says Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya Deepotsav: Public Money Now Spent On Temples And Not On Kabristans, Says Yogi Adityanath

Outlook Web Desk / In his speech during the Deepotsav celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced 50 different projects worth Rs 661 crore.

Advertisement