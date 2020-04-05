'While Amethi MP Plays Antakshari...': Congress Takes Dig At Smriti Irani; She Hits Back

They came face-to-face back in May 2019 and they faced off again on Sunday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in his pocket borough Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, sent 12,000 sanitizers 20,000 face masks and 10,000 soaps for the people.

District unit president of the Congress, Pradeep Singhal said Gandhi has instructed to supply these items especially to those who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

The Gandhi scion had earlier sent trucks full of wheat and rice for distribution among the locals, he added.

Sharing a new article on its official Twitter handle, Congress party alleged that while Amethi MP Smriti Irani was playing antakshari, Rahul Gandhi was fulfilling his responsibility towards the people of his erstwhile constituency.

Reacting sharply to the tweet, Irani asked why would Rahul Gandhi want lives to be saved?

"How would Rahul Gandhi do his politics if the people survived?" the union minister hit back, adding if he wished to know how Amethi was, he could ask Pradesp Singhal.

"I spoke to him (Singhal) about ho to focus on the development here keeping aside politics. You didn't get the message, perhaps," she concluded.

Rahul represented Amethi, a Congress bastion, for three successive elections before losing it to Irani in 2019.

He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.