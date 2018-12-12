BSP, SP Extend Support To Congress In Madhya Pradesh To Keep BJP Out

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday extended her support to Congress in Madhya Pradesh with a view to keep BJP out of power.

“Even though we don't agree with many of Congress's policies we have agreed to support them in Madhya Pradesh and if need be in Rajasthan,” said Mayawati.

#WATCH: "To keep BJP out of power we have agreed to support Congress in Madhya Pradesh and if need be in Rajasthan, even though we don't agree with many of their policies,"says Mayawati, BSP #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/1gr6RFRZHO — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018

She further said results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti-people policies.

As a result, people chose Congress due to lack of other major alternatives, she said.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday also announced its support to Rahul Gandhi's party to form government in Madhya Pradesh.

"The SP supports the Congress to form government in MP," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress, which was locked in a tantalising see-saw battle with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats after the vote count ended on Wednesday morning, according to the State Election Commission Office.

The party is, however, two short of the simple majority mark, 116 seats, in the 230-member Assembly. The BJP was close behind with 109 seats.

The Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats and the Samajwadi Party one. Independents bagged four seats.