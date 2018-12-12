﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BSP, SP Extend Support To Congress In Madhya Pradesh To Keep BJP Out

BSP, SP Extend Support To Congress In Madhya Pradesh To Keep BJP Out

The Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats and the Samajwadi Party one in Madhya Pradesh.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 December 2018
BSP, SP Extend Support To Congress In Madhya Pradesh To Keep BJP Out
File Photo
BSP, SP Extend Support To Congress In Madhya Pradesh To Keep BJP Out
outlookindia.com
2018-12-12T13:09:41+0530
Also Read

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday extended her support to Congress in Madhya Pradesh with a view to keep BJP out of power.

“Even though we don't agree with many of Congress's policies we have agreed to support them in Madhya Pradesh and if need be in Rajasthan,” said Mayawati.

She further said results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti-people policies.

As a result, people chose Congress due to lack of other major alternatives, she said.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday also announced its support to Rahul Gandhi's party to form government in Madhya Pradesh.

"The SP supports the Congress to form government in MP," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress, which was locked in a tantalising see-saw battle with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats after the vote count ended on Wednesday morning, according to the State Election Commission Office.

The party is, however, two short of the simple majority mark, 116 seats, in the 230-member Assembly. The BJP was close behind with 109 seats.

The Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats and the Samajwadi Party one. Independents bagged four seats.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mayawati Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 BSP Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rupee Shows 32 Paise Decline To 72.17 Against US Dollar After Appointment Of New RBI Governor
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters