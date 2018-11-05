Angry Villagers Run Over Tigress With Tractor After It Attacks Man In UP

In the wake of the sad killing of Tigress Avni in Maharashtra, angry villagers killed a tigress in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) area in UP on Sunday. The villagers run a tractor over the tigress after the animal attacked a local resident, officials said.

Devanand (50) was critically injured after being attacked by the tigress at Chaitua village. He died during the treatment at a district hospital.

Confirming the killing of the animal by the villagers, Mahavir Kaujlagi, deputy field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve said, "The carcass of the tigress has been found and appropriate legal action is being taken in the matter, including registration of FIR against the errant villagers".

Ramesh Kumar Pandey, field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, also took cognisance of the incident. He said appropriate action will be taken in the matter.

Recently, Tigress Avni, believed to be responsible for deaths of 13 people in Maharashtra in the past two years, was gunned down by sharp-shooter Asgar Ali in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on November 2.

