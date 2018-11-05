﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Angry Villagers Run Over Tigress With Tractor After It Attacks Man In UP

Angry Villagers Run Over Tigress With Tractor After It Attacks Man In UP

Angry villagers killed a tigress in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) area in UP by running a tractor over it after the animal attacked a local resident.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 November 2018
Angry Villagers Run Over Tigress With Tractor After It Attacks Man In UP
Representative Image-File
Angry Villagers Run Over Tigress With Tractor After It Attacks Man In UP
outlookindia.com
2018-11-05T13:48:29+0530
Related Stories

In the wake of the sad killing of Tigress Avni in Maharashtra, angry villagers killed a tigress in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) area in UP on Sunday. The villagers run a tractor over the tigress after the animal attacked a local resident, officials said.

Devanand (50) was critically injured after being attacked by the tigress at Chaitua village. He died during the treatment at a district hospital.

Confirming the killing of the animal by the villagers, Mahavir Kaujlagi, deputy field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve said, "The carcass of the tigress has been found and appropriate legal action is being taken in the matter, including registration of FIR against the errant villagers".  

Ramesh Kumar Pandey, field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, also took cognisance of the incident. He said appropriate action will be taken in the matter.

Recently, Tigress Avni, believed to be responsible for deaths of 13 people in Maharashtra in the past two years, was gunned down by sharp-shooter Asgar Ali in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on November 2.

(With Agency Inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh India Animals & Wildlife Forest National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Shiv Sena Condoles Death Of Tigress Avni, Says She Was Killed Cowardly
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters