Uddhav Thackeray Hits Back At BJP, Says Shiv Sena Not Fighting For PM Modi’s Dream

Hours after BJP president Amit Shah told party workers in Maharashtra to prepare for a solo fight in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ally Shiv Sena hit back.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said he was not obliged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am fighting for the common man’s dream, not for Modi’s dream,” Thackeray said in an interview published in the party’s mouthpiece Saamna.

“We don’t have only one friend. We are friends of the public,” Thackeray said. “I will hunt but don’t need to shoot from anyone else’s shoulder. Nor will I need a gun for the hunt.”

"We should be prepared to fight alone in 2019. You should start preparing now so that in your booths 51 per cent voters vote for BJP," Shah told party workers on Sunday.

According toreports, the BJP chief has shared a 23-point plan with the workers to go solo in the upcoming elections. The report claimed that the BJP workers have been asked to work on the ‘Ek Booth, 25 Youth’ formula. Shah has also directed party workers to reactivate all social media groups in the state. He has also asked workers to keep an eye on rivals and aware people about the government schemes and its benefits.