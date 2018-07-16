Tharoor's Office Vandalised in Kerala, He Claims 'Sanghi Goondas' Behind It

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's office here was vandalised on Monday by the youth wing activists of the BJP, police said, days after he set off a huge row with remarks that the BJP, if voted to power again, will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".

Tharoor on Monday tweeted that his Thiruvananthapuram office was attacked by "Yuva Morcha BJP vandals". Tharoor said that the attackers and raised offensive banners and shouted slogans, asking him to go to Pakistan.

Advertisement opens in new window

1/2 Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 16, 2018

This comes days after Tharoor was in news for his 'Hindu-Pakistan' remark, for which he was severely criticized by the BJP.

Following the incident, even Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said in a press briefing that Congress leaders should "choose their words carefully".

"All Congress leaders must realise this historic responsibility bestowed upon us while choosing words and phraseology to reject BJP's hatred," Surjewala had said.

Advertisement opens in new window

In another regarding the office attack incident, Tharoor said that BJP's answer to his question, "Have you given up the dream of Hindu Rashtra?", was apparently "vandalism and violence".