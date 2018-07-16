The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
16 July 2018 Last Updated at 5:17 pm National

Tharoor's Office Vandalised in Kerala, He Claims 'Sanghi Goondas' Behind It

This comes days after Tharoor was in news for his 'Hindu-Pakistan' remark, for which he was severely criticized by the BJP.
Outlook Web Bureau
Tharoor's Office Vandalised in Kerala, He Claims 'Sanghi Goondas' Behind It
File Photo
Tharoor's Office Vandalised in Kerala, He Claims 'Sanghi Goondas' Behind It
outlookindia.com
2018-07-16T17:17:53+0530

 Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's office here was vandalised on Monday by the youth wing activists of the BJP, police said, days after he set off a huge row with remarks that the BJP, if voted to power again, will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".

Tharoor on Monday tweeted that his Thiruvananthapuram office was attacked by "Yuva Morcha BJP vandals". Tharoor said that the attackers and raised offensive banners and shouted slogans, asking him to go to Pakistan.

Advertisement opens in new window

This comes days after Tharoor was in news for his 'Hindu-Pakistan' remark, for which he was severely criticized by the BJP.

Following the incident, even Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said in a press briefing that Congress leaders should "choose their words carefully".  

"All Congress leaders must realise this historic responsibility bestowed upon us while choosing words and phraseology to reject BJP's hatred," Surjewala had said.

Advertisement opens in new window

 In another regarding the office attack incident, Tharoor said that BJP's answer to his question, "Have you given up the dream of Hindu Rashtra?", was apparently "vandalism and violence".

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shashi Tharoor Thiruvananthapuram Vandalism BJP. Congress Political Discourse National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Trump Blames Bad Moscow Ties On FBI 'Witch Hunt', Russia Govt 'Agrees'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters