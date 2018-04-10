SWM Superdual T600 Makes Its Indian Debut

Expected to launch by mid-2018, the SWM Superdual T 600cc ADV has made its Indian debut at an adventure sport event held in India. The Superdual T is expected to launch in the price range of around Rs 5.5 lakh. The sales and service network of the SWM brand shall be managed by the Kinetic Group, which also manages other brands such as MV Agusta and the soon-to-arrive Norton.

The Superdual is SWM’s flagship offering and comes in two variants: the T, which is the touring version, and the X, an off-road version. The T, however, will be the first one to reach our shores. Kinetic Group’s M.D., Ajinkya Firodia, also expects it to be Motoroyale’s biggest seller once it lands on our shores.

The Superdual T gets an LED headlight and a tall windscreen. A small digital console offers all the basic readouts. The fuel tank is almost rectangular, with knee recesses, and it also has a small black cladding over it. The bike gets basic features instead of modern electronics to keep costs in check. Essential off-road equipment includes knuckle guards, bash plate, radiator guards and a big luggage rack.

The Superdual T is powered by a 600cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that produces 57PS of power and 53.5Nm of torque. The engine draws inspiration from the Husqvarna TE610 Enduro’s unit, which displaced 576cc and churned out 54PS of power and 52Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties are taken care of by 45mm USD forks from Fast Ace at the front with a travel of 210mm, and a Sachs monoshock unit at the back with a travel of 270mm. Brakes include a 300mm front disc and a 220mm disc brake at the rear. Both the brakes come with Brembo floating callipers. 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels are offered for better manoeuvring while off-roading. Saddle height is 898mm and the bike offers a ground clearance of 180mm. It tips the scales with a kerb weight of 169kg.

Once launched, the Superdual T will compete against the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the upcoming Benelli TRK 502. Currently, there are only big and expensive adventure tourers on sale in the country, which include Triumph’s Tiger range, Ducati’s Multistrada and the Honda Africa Twin. And their asking price puts them out of reach for most bikers. The Superdual should, then, come as an affordable alternative to these.

