Suspected ISI Agent Arrested In Uttar Pradesh, Secret Documents, Maps Recovered

Some secret documents, prohibited papers, besides maps of prohibited area among other things were also recovered from the suspect by the police.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 October 2018
Suspected ISI agent who has been identified as Zahid, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police and is being interrogated by the UP Police and Intelligence Bureau.
outlookindia.com
2018-10-27T17:34:57+0530

A suspected agent of the Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been arrested by police from Bulandshahr district's Khurjanagar area in Uttar Pradesh. 

Uttar Pradesh police has identifed the suspected operative as Zahid.

Some secret documents, prohibited papers, besides maps of prohibited area among other things were also recovered from the suspect by the police.

The Uttar Pradesh police in a statement said it was brough to their knowledge that a resident was operating as"an ISI agent and collecting and sendting prohibited information concerning Indian Army to Pakistan." 

"Based on intelligence input it was brought to the knowledge of state police that a district resident is operating as an ISI agent and is collecting and sending prohibited information concerning Indian army to Pakistan using different mediums. A Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team were pressed into action with arrested the suspect pm Friday night," read the statement released by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Bulandshahr SP (City) Praveen Ranjan said electronic devices and a mobile phone recovered from Zahid are being checked for further leads and evidence. Police claimed that he was using Skype and WhatsApp to pass on vital information about the Indian Army and its movements to Pakistan's intelligence agencies.

Zahid's sister, Hashmati, has denied that her brother was a spy and has demanded a fair probe into the matter.

A police officer privy to the investigations said that Zahid's financial background was poor, but his bank account had Rs 5 lakh. Authorities are now probing as to who deposited that amount into Zahid's bank account.

His laptop allegedly has a lot of information on the cantonments of Meerut, Roorkie and some other places along with detailed maps

The suspect at present is being interrogated by the UP police and Intelligence Bureau.

 

Agencies

or just type initial letters